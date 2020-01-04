Unidentified persons hurl grenade at CRPF troops in Srinagar

Srinagar, January 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, unidentified persons hurled a grenade at Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Srinagar, today.

Unknown persons lobbed a grenade to the CRPF personnel in Kawdara area of Srinagar, resulting in damage to several vehicles.

However, there was no immediate report of any casualty or injury, police said.

Soon after the incident, Indian troops and police personnel cordoned off the area and launched searches to nab the attackers. Further details are awaited. KMS—5M

