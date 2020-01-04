World urged to settle Kashmir dispute under UN resolutions

Brussels, January 04 (KMS): The Chairman of Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU), Ali Raza Syed, has appealed to the international community, particularly the United Nations, to fulfill its obligations regarding holding of the promised plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir to enable the Kashmiri people to exercise their right to self-determination.

It is important to mention that Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and Kashmiri diaspora abroad observe the Right to Self-determination Day on 5th January every year to remind the world that the UN resolutions on Kashmir including a particular resolution on their right to self-determination remain unimplemented even after seven decades. On January 05 in 1949, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) adopted a resolution, acknowledging the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

Ali Raza Syed in a statement on the eve of ‘Right to Self-determination Day’ said that the right to self-determination was promised by the international community and now it was duty of the UN to implement its resolutions on the Kashmir dispute.

The KCEU Chairman expressed serious concern over the current situation in occupied Kashmir. “The situation in occupied Kashmir is terrible as the Indian government continues to impose military siege of the Valley since August 05, last year. Thousands of the Kashmiris have been arrested, rest of the people of the territory are facing hardships due to shortage of food and medicines. It is the worst kind of brutality and organized genocide of the people of Kashmir by the Indian forces,” he added.

Ali Raza Syed deplored that for constant five months now, people of the territory were facing siege of their land surrounded by the Indian forces but unfortunately, there was no voice from the world community against the Indian ruthless acts. This attitude is against the basic values of human rights and principle of humanity, he added.

He said that the KCEU would continue to raise voice at the international fora against the Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir. He urged the world community to come forward and stop the genocide of the Kashmiri people being committed by Indian forces and also put pressure on New Delhi to settle the Kashmir dispute by giving the Kashmiris’ their right to self-determination.

Like this: Like Loading...