APHC-AJK expresses concern over grim situation in IOK

Islamabad, January 07 (KMS): The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter at a meeting in Islamabad expressed serious concern over the grave situation in occupied Kashmir.

The participants of the meeting chaired over by the APHC-AJK Convener, Syed Abdullah Gilani, said that Indian troops were subjecting the Kashmiris to the worst kind of brutalities. They condemned the imposition of unrelenting lockdown in occupied Kashmir for the last 156 days by the BJP-led communal government in New Delhi.

The leaders said that Indian troops were engaged in the genocide of the Kashmiri people and were killing innocent youth on daily basis. They reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue the ongoing freedom movement till the achievement of their right to self-determination.

The participants paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of Sopore. Indian troops had killed over 60 innocent Kashmiris and set ablaze 400 structures including houses and shops on January 6, 1993 in Sopore town. They deplored that India violating all moral, human and constitutional norms had converted occupied Kashmir into a big jail.

The meeting was attended by Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, Abdul Majeed Mir, Muhammad Hussain Khateeb, Abdul Majeed Malik, Shamim Shawl, Sheikh Muhammad Yaqoob, Adeel Mushtaq Wani, Ishtiyaq Hameed, Raja Khadim Hussain, Engineer Mushtq Mehmood, Haji Sultan Butt, Javed Iqbal Butt, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Nazir Ahmed Karnai, Advocate Pervez Ahmed and Imtyaz Wani.

