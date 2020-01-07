Farooq Rehmani pays tribute to martyrs of Sopore

Islamabad, Jan 07 (KMS): The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Freedom League, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, has paid rich tributes to the over 60 martyrs of Sopore massacre 1993, who were gunned down by the occupation forces of India on 6th January in the apple town.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement issued in Islamabad said, the troops carried out the inhuman action without any provocation and shops and residential houses were set to quell civilian peaceful protests against the military and paramilitary search and crackdown in the areas.

The people are observing the day by offering Fateh for their martyred kith and kin with pledge to keep the flame of freedom burning till the last army man is withdrawn from the soil of Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

He also paid tributes to the sons of the soil who have been martyred by the Indian forces during the past 5 months after illegally dismembering the State as a union territory.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani warned that no mockery and no terror would allow India to keep Kashmir under bondage forever.

