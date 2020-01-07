FIR against Mumbai woman for holding free Kashmir poster during demo

Mumbai, January 07 (KMS): The Mumbai police filed an FIR against Mahek Mirza Prabhu, a Mumbai-based storyteller and performer, for holding Free Kashmir placard during a protest in Mumbai on Monday.

The FIR was filed at Colaba police station.

“We have filed case against Mahek Mirza Prabhu under Section 153b (Imputation, assertions prejudicial to national interest) under IPC. We have not yet called her for statement. We are trying to get in touch with her, when needed, we will call her for statement,” a police official said.

Mahek Mirza Prabhu held a poster that read Free Kashmir during a protest at Gateway of India on Monday evening.

Like this: Like Loading...