Srinagar, January 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred a Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, today.

The youth was killed by Indian troops during cordon and search operation in Charsoo-Awantipora area of the district on.

In a statement on Twitter, police said that one militant was killed in a gunfight in Charsoo village of the district. “The operation is going on,” it said.

