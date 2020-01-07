Indian troops martyr one youth in IOK

All IOK journalist bodies stage sit-in

Srinagar, January 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, today.

The youth identified as Zahid Hassan was killed during a cordon and search operation, jointly launched by Indian Army, police and Central Reserve Police Force in Awantipora area of the district. Zahid Hassan was a resident of Islamabad town.

Meanwhile, Indian troops launched cordon and search operations in Samba, Kathua, Ramban and Rajouri districts in the Jammu region and Srinagar, Ganderbal, Hajin, Islamabad, Shopian, Pulwama and Kulgam areas of the Kashmir valley. Besides, the people of the occupied territory continued to face miseries on the 156th consecutive day, today, due to military siege and lockdown, particularly in the Kashmir valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu.

Almost all journalist organizations of occupied Jammu and Kashmir staged a sit-in protest at Press Club in Srinagar against the unabated internet suspension since August 5, last year. They said that it was humiliating to give journalists a limited internet access at media facility centers and described it as a ban on media. The journalists were carrying placards bearing slogans like “Stop humiliating Kashmiri journalists,” and “156 days, no internet”.

People staged protest against the killing of a Kashmiri youth and injuring of another by an over-speeding police vehicle in Nowgam area of Srinagar. The protesters demanded the arrest of the driver of the police vehicle.

Prominent lawyer and President of High Court Bar Association of occupied Kashmir, Mian Abdul Qayoom, is battling multiple ailments inside Agra jail of Uttar Pradesh, India. His family told media in Srinagar that 70-year-old Qayoom, who has no access to the medical facilities in jail, is surviving on one kidney as his other kidney was removed in the past.

