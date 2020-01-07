Protest in Jammu against killing of Iranian general

Jammu, January 07 (KMS): Anjuman-e-Imamia staged a protest demonstration in Jammu against the killing of Iranian General Qasim Sulaemani and his close associate Abu Mehdi Al Mohindis by the United States in a missile attack in Iraq.

Maulana Ali Badshah Naqvi, Imam Juma Imamia Masjid Peer Mitha talking to reporters on the occasion said that the inhuman act showed how the ‘US is backing terrorism to capture maximum resources of the Gulf countries’.

A handout stated that people from Leh, Kargil, Kashmir and Poonch also joined the protest.

