Youth killed, another injured in Nowgam road mishap

Srinagar, January 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, one person died while another was injured in a road accident at Nowgam area of Srinagar outskirts on Tuesday morning.

A car collided with a police vehicle at Nowgam bypass in Srinagar, resulting in death of one person Tehseen Nazir and injuries to another.

Soon after the incident, a large number of people staged protest against the Indian police, saying the accident was the result of over-speeding of police vehicle. Indian police used brute forces on the protesters.

