Radio SHK

audio_icon-300x300[1]

You need to download VLC to play the Radio

Youth killed, another injured in Nowgam road mishap

Misc Add comments

Srinagar, January 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, one person died while another was injured in a road accident at Nowgam area of Srinagar outskirts on Tuesday morning.

A car collided with a police vehicle at Nowgam bypass in Srinagar, resulting in death of one person Tehseen Nazir and injuries to another.

Soon after the incident, a large number of people staged protest against the Indian police, saying the accident was the result of over-speeding of police vehicle. Indian police used brute forces on the protesters.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: