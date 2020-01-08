EU delegation declines Indian invitation to visit IOK

Islamabad, January 08 (KMS): The European Union will not be part of the foreign delegates’ team visiting IOK tomorrow at the Indian government’s invitation.

The two-day tour that begins tomorrow would be attended by envoys from the Latin America and Africa. Diplomats from Australia and several Gulf nations, who were expected to go, have dropped out due to what they called “scheduling” reasons.

An official of the EU told the media, “EU envoys don’t want a guided tour of Kashmir. We want to meet people freely of our own choosing.”The official said some of the envoys are also keen on meeting the three former chief ministers, Dr Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

