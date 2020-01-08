Fear, intimidation continue to prevail in occupied Kashmir

Srinagar, January 08 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, an atmosphere of fear and intimidation continues to prevail in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region as Indian military lockdown entered 157th consecutive day, today.

There is no let up in the sufferings of the people of the Kashmir Valley due to restrictions imposed under Section 144 and heavy deployment of Indian troops by India. The chilly weather has also added to the miseries of the residents manifold. Internet and prepaid mobile services remain suspended, causing huge inconvenience to the masses.

Like this: Like Loading...