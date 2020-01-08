IOK people facing colonial era mindset:Shahid Saleem

Jammu, January 08 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, APHC leader and Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement, Mir Shahid Saleem, has said that the entire Muslim population of Jammu region is forced to live under the shadow of terror after seizure of all basic and democratic rights of the Kashmiri people by the fascist Indian government.

Mir Shahid Saleem said this while talking to Khurram Pervez, a prominent human rights activist and the head of the Coalition of Civil Society, who met him in Jammu.

The meeting discussed the human rights situation in the Chenab Valley and Pir Panjal region in the backdrop of abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by India on August 5, last year. He said that the people of the region were facing the colonial era mindset.

He praised Khurram Pervez’s role in highlighting the serious human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir and asked him to highlight the human rights violations in Chenab Valley and Pirpanjal region.

JKPM leaders Haji Muhammad Azam, Abdul Jabbar, Mohammad Yousuf Lone, Nazir Ahmad Khan and Mohammad Shafi were also present on the occasion.

