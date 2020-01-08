IOK siege, blockade denounced

Islamabad, January 08 (KMS): Zahid Ashraf, Vice Chairman, J&K Young Men’s League has strongly denounced the continued siege and communication blockade of occupied Kashmir.

Reprimanding India for its callousness and total disregard for human norms , Zahid Ashraf in a statement said that the barbaric treatment of the millions of Kashmiris would only harden their defiance and resistance against the illegal Indian hold and reinforce their disenchantment with the occupier.

Meanwhile, the vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement Abdul Majid Mir in a statement paid tribute to the Mass Movement founder, Sajjad Ahmed Kino, and said that was one of the founding leaders of the Kashmir freedom movement.

Sajjad Ahmed Kino was arrested by Indian forces and kept in India’s notorious prisons for many years. Immediately after his release, he was martyred by Indian troops, he added. His death was a huge tragedy for Kashmir’s freedom movement.

A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement visited Sajjad Ahmed Kino’s house in Islamabad town to express sympathies with his family members.

