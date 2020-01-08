Thousands attend martyr’s funeral

IOK remains under fear, intimidation

Srinagar, January 08 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, thousands of people defying curfew-like restrictions poured in Bijbehara, the hometown, of martyr Zahid Hasan in Islamabad district to participate in his funeral prayers.

Zahid Hasan was martyred during a cordon and search operation jointly launched by Indian Army, police and Central Reserve Police Force in Awantipora area of Pulwama district, yesterday. High-pitched pro-freedom and and anti-India slogans were raised on the occasion. He was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard amid tears and sobs.

Meanwhile, fear continues to grip the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region as Indian military siege and lockdown entered 157th consecutive day, today. The chilly weather conditions coupled with restrictions, continued suspension of Internet and prepaid mobile services are causing huge inconvenience to the masses.

Indian troops continued cordon and search operations in Mangal, Drat and Dabar Potha areas of Rajouri on the eight straight day. The inmates are forced to stay outdoors for several hours in harsh winter. The troops are also using gunship helicopters in the operations.

Three persons were injured in a grenade blast in Habbak area of Srinagar city, today. All the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. In another incident, an Indian army porter died after struck by an avalanche at Shahpur in Poonch district.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement, Mir Shahid Saleem has said that the entire Muslim population of Jammu region is forced to live under the shadow of terror particularly after the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status by the fascist Modi-led Indian government. He said this while talking to Khurram Pervez, a prominent human rights activist and the head of the Coalition of Civil Society, during a meeting in Jammu. Zahid Ashraf, Vice Chairman, J&K Young Men’s League, in a statement strongly denounced the continued siege and blockade of the occupied territory.

Students in Jammu staged a demonstration against the recent brutal attack by the BJP goons on the students and professors at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi.

New York-based world’s leading political risk consultancy, Eurasia Group has said that India under Narendra Modi is the fifth biggest geopolitical risk of 2020. The consultancy’s annual ‘Top 10 Risks’ of the year list is considered one of the foremost geopolitical indicators among global investors, multinational firms and various financial and business consultancies. The Eurasia Group’s report said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spent much of his second term promoting controversial social policies at the expense of an economic agenda.

Like this: Like Loading...