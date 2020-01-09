8 PDP leaders who met foreign envoys expelled from party

Srinagar, January 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday expelled eight party leaders who met the delegation of foreign envoys currently during a guided visit to the territory.

The PDP members expelled are Dilawar Mir, Rafi Ahmed Mir, Zaffar Iqbal Manhas, Qamar Hussain, Raja Manzoor, Javaid Beigh, Ab Majeed Padroo and Ab Rahim Rather.

The party, in a statement posted on its Twitter handle, said the expelled leaders “have been part of parleys which go against the interests of the state, official position and the core beliefs of the party”.

It said the party disciplinary committee has recommended the expulsion of all these leaders from the basic membership of the party.

Like this: Like Loading...