After Mumbai, ‘Free Kashmir’ poster surfaces at Delhi University

New Delhi, January 09 (KMS): A ‘Free Kashmir’ poster was waved during a protest in Delhi University against the violent attack on students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in the Indian capital.

The students of St Stephens College of Delhi University boycotted their classes and took part in the massive protest to show their solidarity to the JNU students. As pictures of the protest surfaced, a student was seen holding a “Kashmir Aazad” poster. The students also chanted Azaadi (freedom) slogans.

Earlier, in a protest in Mumbai against the violence on the JNU students, a woman was spotted holding a ‘Free Kashmir’ placard.

After the incident, the Mumbai Police filed an FIR against the woman identified as Mahek Mirza Prabhu. The FIR was filed at the Colaba police station.

On Sunday evening, JNU students were attacked by masked goons affiliated with Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad, a right-wing all India student organisation affiliated to the extremist Hindu organization, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. As many as said 50-odd goons entered the campus and went on a rampage, attacking people and vandalising cars. JNU Students Union President, Aishe Ghosh, was severely injured in the attack.

