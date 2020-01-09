Grim situation in IOK remains unchanged

Srinagar, January 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the grim situation on ground remains unchanged in the Kashmir Valley on the 158th day of lockdown, today.

The residents of the Kashmir Valley continue to suffer due to restrictions imposed by the Indian authorities under section 144. The heavy presence of Indian troops in every nook and corner of the occupied territory has created an atmosphere of fear. The prepaid mobile phone, text messaging and internet services remain suspended since August 05, last year, causing huge hardships for the people.

Like this: Like Loading...