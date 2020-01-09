KCEU’s awareness camp in Brussels on Indian atrocities in IOK

Brussels, Jan 09 (KMS): The Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU) has arranged a camp in Brussels, the capital of Belgium, today, to make awareness among people of Europe regarding endless brutalities in occupied Kashmir.

The one-day camp was organized in front of EU’s External Action Service at Place Schuman Roundabout in Brussels.

During the camp, the organizers distributed brochures concerning the issue of Kashmir especially latest situation including continued siege of occupied Kashmir and severe violations of human rights in the valley.

According to the press release issued by KCEU in Brussels, the awareness move will be continued next week as another camp would be held on January 13 at the same venue.

The New Year KCEU’s awareness move starts at the time when newly appointed high-ranking officials of European Union including President of EU’s Council and EU’s high representative took charge of their responsibilities in the recent weeks.

The KCEU’s statement said, it is over five months that by revoking special status of Kahsmir, India started siege of Kashmir valley and the people are still witnessing huge difficulties. Thousands of people are under arrest, communications links are limited and people face hardships.

The organizers of the camp also took signatures from the European people in favour of Kashmiris suffering from endless Indian atrocities. The one-million signature move, which continues for many years, is an important part of Kashmir Council EU’s activities in Europe for supporting the oppressed people of the territory.

A meeting of core committee of Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU) also held yesterday. The meeting, headed by Chairman of Council, Ali Raza Syed, finalized a strategy of KCEU for raising Kashmir dispute in the new year.

Ali Raza Syed called upon the international community, especially the world powers to take serious notice of the severe situation in occupied Kashmir. They should play their useful role for stopping human rights violations and just and peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute, he underlined.

Like this: Like Loading...