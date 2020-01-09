Siege, search operations in IOK further intensified before Jan 26

Srinagar January 09 (KMS): in occupied Kashmir, Indian forces have intensified a series of siege and search operations before the so-called Indian Republic Day, on January 26.

Indian forces’ personnel conducted a search operation at Aabiguzar in Srinagar. The personnel of Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Special Operations Group, equipped with rocket launchers and other sophisticated weapons, suddenly appeared in the area and searched hotels, residential buildings and other places. During this there was an atmosphere of tension and unrest everywhere.

In the meantime, Indian forces conducted search operations in Arora, Zee Pathree, Keller, Sanbor and several other villages in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Indian forces’ personnel sealed all the entry and exit points of the villages with barbed wire. They searched the houses and checked the identity cards of the people.

Indian defence sources have confirmed that a series of search operations has begun in view of the Indian Republic Day, January 26.

