UK MPs apprised of latest IOK situation

London, January 09 (KMS): A Kashmiri representative, Syed Manzoor Ahmed Shah along with the Jammu and Kashmir Self Determination Movement International (JKSDMI) Chairman, Raja Najabat Hussain met MP, Kate Griffiths and MP, James Daly at the British Parliament and informed them about the latest situation of occupied Kashmir.

The MPs promised to raise the Kashmir dispute with the UK Prime Minister, Foreign Minister, EU parliamentarians and its human rights sub-committee members.

Meanwhile, Syed Manzoor Ahmed Shah and Raja Najabat Hussain met Labour Party MP and Shadow Secretary Education, Angela Rainer at the British Parliament and apprised her of the grave human rights abuses being committed against Kashmiri people by Indian forces’ personnel.

They told her that the Indian government had repealed Kashmir’s special status and bifurcated it into union territories and imposed lockdown on August 5 last year, which had aggravated the situation of Kashmir.

Civil liberties and all human rights including right to expression, assembly, mobility, cure and treatments of diseases, right to education and communication have been ceased, they deplored.

Syed Manzoor Ahmed Shah and Raja Najabat Hussain also met with Lord

Richard Mark Newby at the House of Lords and informed him about the latest situation in occupied Kashmir.

The Lord promised to work for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination in the British Parliament and Parliament of EU. They along with MP, James Daly met with former Foreign Minister of UK, Alistair Burt.

Meanwhile, APHC-AJK leader Altaf Hussain Wani in a statement in Islamabad expressed serious concern over the dire situation in occupied Kashmir. He said that on one hand the disputed territory had been turned into a hell for its residents while on the other Modi-led fascist regime was remorselessly arranging the visits of foreign diplomats to project its baseless narrative that ‘all is well in Kashmir’. He termed it as an attempt to mislead the world community about the situation in the troubled region.

