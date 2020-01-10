Envoys visit aimed to mislead world on Kashmir situation

Atmosphere of fear, uncertainty prevails amid lockdown

Srinagar, January 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has termed the strictly controlled visit of Delhi-based Envoys of 15 countries to Kashmir as a nefarious attempt by the Indian government to mislead the world about the ground situation in the territory.

The forum spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that India wrote the worst chapter of history by usurping all the basic rights and freedoms of the people of occupied Kashmir on 5th August, 2019 when it revoked the special status of the territory. He said that since then thousands of Kashmiris including Hurriyat leaders, activists, intellectuals, lawyers and traders had been kept in different jails and detention centres. He said that by organizing visit of hand-picked envoys and holding meetings with them in military cantonment would not change the ground realities of occupied Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party in a statement in Srinagar deplored that, on one hand, occupied Kashmir had been turned into a hell for its residents, while on the other, Modi-led fascist regime was mercilessly arranging the visits of foreign envoys to project its baseless narrative that all is well in the territory.

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League leaders, Nisar Ahmed and Molvi Rafiq Ahmed addressing people in Pulwama and Shopian described the visit of Delhi-based foreign envoys a mere eyewash. They said that the envoys should have met the common people and detained Hurriyat leaders to get the information about the actual situation in the territory. The Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League and Jammu and Kashmir Students and Youth Forum termed the tour of the foreign envoys to Kashmir a futile exercise as it was a guided tour choreographed by the occupation regime to hoodwink the world into believing that normalcy had returned to occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, local residents, political analysts and leaders of occupied Kashmir termed the tour as meaningless, orchestrated and curated. Sidiq Wahid, a political analyst and academician, said that the government in Delhi was trying to seek legitimacy for itself and from a Kashmir point of view there was so little credibility for such delegations. Sajjad Ahmed Mir, a shopkeeper in Srinagar, said, if the Indian government was sure about normalcy returning to Kashmir, it should have allowed the foreign delegates free access to meet the common people. Rameez Ahmed Mir, a 33-year-old engineer, maintained that had India been a real democracy it would have given access to international human rights groups and foreign journalists. Iltija Mufti, the daughter of former puppet Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, the President of Indian National Congress in occupied Kashmir G A Mir, the President of Awami National Conference, Khalida Shah, and the National Conference in their interviews and statements termed the visit as curated and orchestrated to show to the world that all is well in Kashmir after abrogation of special status of the territory.

On the other hand, the atmosphere of fear and uncertainty continued to prevail in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu and Ladakh regions on 159th consecutive day, today. The people continue to face suffer hugely due to restrictions imposed under Section 144 and suspension of prepaid mobile, Internet and text messaging services. The Jammu and Kashmir Young Journalists Association at a meeting in Srinagar denounced the continued internet suspension by the Indian government.

Like this: Like Loading...