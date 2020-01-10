Foreign diplomats’ IOK visit attempt to mislead world: DFP

Srinagar, January 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) has said that the controlled visit of selected foreign diplomats by the Indian government is an attempt to mislead the world community about the real situation of the territory.

The DFP spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that, on one hand, occupied Kashmir had been turned into a hell for its residents, while, on the other, Modi-led fascist regime was mercilessly arranging the visits of foreign envoys to project its baseless narrative that all is well in the territory.

He said that the so-called normalcy narrative peddled by New Delhi was nothing but an outlandish act to befool the world and to conceal the horrendous crimes Indian troops had been committing in the territory. “If the situation in Kashmir is really normal then why does India shy away from granting an unfettered access to the UN and other human rights organizations to have a fair assessment of the situation,” he said.

The DFP spokesman added that the guided tour was conducted at a time when military lockdown and communications blockade of the valley entered 159th day. He pointed out that the political leadership was under arrest or under house detention since the repeal of Kashmir’s special status and its division into two union territories on August 5, last year.

He said that it was unfortunate that some countries were appeasing India by ignoring the ground situation in the troubled region as well as the historic context of the Kashmir dispute.

Appreciating the European Union for taking a bold stance on the issue, the DFP spokesman said that an official of the EU had refused to be a part of the guided tour arranged by New Delhi.

He said that Kashmir dispute was about the right to self-determination of millions of people whose fundamental rights had been usurped by the so-called largest democracy of the world. He made it clear that the situation in the South Asian region would remain unchanged unless the Kashmir dispute was addressed in its historical perspective.

Like this: Like Loading...