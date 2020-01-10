Indian political parties criticize foreign envoys’ visit to IOK

New Delhi, January 10 (KMS): India’s opposition parties have criticised the government for arranging visit of foreign envoys to occupied Kashmir and not taking its own citizens, including top political parties, to visit the territory and hold dialogue with its people.

Congress leader, Manish Tiwari, said that essentially, the government wanted to demonstrate that everything was normal in Kashmir, which was far from reality.

Aam Aadmi Party leader, Sanjay Singh, said that members of Indian Parliament, who wished to visit the territory, should also be allowed to go there. Sushobha Barve of Centre for Dialogue and Reconciliation said that in her opinion, Indian rulers wanted to tell the world that everything was all right in Kashmir.

On the other hand, the Indian Supreme Court, today, directed the authorities in occupied Kashmir to review within one week all restrictive orders in place since the repeal of special status of the territory on 5th August, last year. It said suspension of free movement, Internet and basic freedoms cannot be an arbitrary exercise of power, adding that mere expression of dissent or disagreement against a government decision cannot be reason for Internet suspension.

