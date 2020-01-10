JKYJA denounces continued internet suspension in IOK

Srinagar, January 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Young Journalists Association (JKYJA) has denounced the continued internet suspension by the Indian government.

The JKYJA President, Aijaz War, at a meeting in Srinagar, today, said, “The internet lockdown is taking a heavy toll on the journalists whose work and livelihood continue to suffer.” Reporters, editors and management staff of media houses are suffering heavily, he deplored.

He said, “With no sign of internet resuming soon, the future of media professionals’ looks bleak.” He added that many online media houses had already closed the operations.

“This is a ploy of the Indian government to harass the already terrified journalists and force them to strictly toe the authorities’ line,” he said.

Aijaz War said that the internet gag belied the India’s claim that it was doing everything for the development of Kashmiris, especially for the youth. “On one hand, the authorities make lofty claims and, on the other, this is how they treat us,” he added.

The JKYJA President appealed to various media bodies of India to intervene and ensure that the internet is restored and media persons in Kashmir get freedom to work.

“We are seriously considering Valley-wide protests, if the status quo continues. This is a serious crisis. We don’t see such draconian measures against media under dictatorships. Such measures are highly authoritarian and condemnable,” he maintained.

