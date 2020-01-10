JKYML protests in Srinagar against continued siege, HR abuses

Srinagar, January 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League said that it held a protest demonstration in Srinagar, , today, against the siege and human rights violations.

The JKYML in a statement said that the protesters condemned the Modi regime for spreading blatant lies about the resistance against its illegal occupation over Kashmir. They termed the tour of the foreign envoys to Kashmir a futile exercise as it was a guided tour choreographed by the occupation regime to hoodwink the world into believing that normalcy had returned to occupied Kashmir.

The protestors complained that the delegation wasn’t allowed to go across the valley freely fearing that they might meet the general masses and come to know about the real situation of the territory.

The protesters said that the state terrorism had grown manifold and that all brutal methods of suppression were being used by India round the clock to suppress the voice of freedom and break the Kashmiris’ resolve.

Meanwhile, the statement said that the Jammu and Kashmir Students and Youth Forum also staged protests in Kulgam and Doru against the continued lockdown in the occupied territory.

Like this: Like Loading...