Pakistan describes Syed Ali Gilani as the most respectable figure

Islamabad, January 10 (KMS): Pakistan Foreign Office has said that it had given a response to the letter written by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani in accordance with the country’s historical and steadfast support and commitment to the Jammu and Kashmir cause.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Pakistan Foreign Office, Spokesperson, Aisha Farooqui, in her weekly press briefing stated this while responding to a query on the status of the letter written by Syed Ali Gilani to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Ayesha Farooqi said Syed Ali Gilani is the most respectable figure of the Kashmiri freedom struggle. “His sacrifices and contributions are well known and deeply valued.

“His statements on Jammu and Kashmir dispute are accorded very serious attention. The response to his letter has been conveyed to him, in line with Pakistan’s historical and steadfast support and commitment to the Jammu and Kashmir cause,” she added.

