Foreign envoys’ IOK visit another fruitless exercise: Prof Butt

Srinagar, January 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader, Professor Abdul Ghani Butt, has said that the Delhi-based foreign envoys’ recent visit to Kashmir to assess the ground situation was another fruitless exercise in diplomacy.

Professor Abdul Ghani Butt in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said, the world knows about the Kashmir dispute, about the UN resolutions on Kashmir and resent closed door consultations on Kashmir by the UN Security Council. He said that the envoys should focus on the resolution of the Kashmir dispute and demand withdrawal of Indian troops from towns and cities and repeal of draconian law, Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), from occupied Kashmir. He said, Indian government wants to keep Kashmir under military occupation without resolution.

Professor Butt further said that the envoys should pressurize all the parties involved for unconditional dialogue on Kashmir. The dialogue is the most civilized and humane way to resolve conflicts, he added.

