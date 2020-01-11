India: Amid protests, Citizenship Act comes into effect

New Delhi, Jan 11 (KMS): Despite widespread opposition and protests, India’s hugely controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) came into effect on Friday, said an official notification of the Home Affairs Ministry.

“The Central Government hereby appoints the 10th day of January 2020, as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force,” said a notification issued by the government.

The notification came amid protests across the country against the act for it discriminating on the basis of religion.

On Dec. 10-12, the act was passed in short order by both houses of parliament and approved by the president.

The act grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Christians from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, but blocks naturalization for Muslims.

Muslim leaders believe the new law will be linked to a nationwide exercise where every citizen would be asked to prove Indian citizenship.

Many organizations and individuals have approached the Supreme Court challenging the act’s constitutional validity. Many state governments have refused to implement the act. The legislative assembly in the southern state of Kerala has passed a resolution against the act.

