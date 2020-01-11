‘India trying to change demographics of held Kashmir’

Sargodha, Jan 11 (KMS): The University of Sargodha organised a seminar on ‘Lockdown in Kashmir: Consequences and Challenges’ at the varsity’s main campus here on Friday.

The seminar aimed at highlighting Indian atrocities and bringing forth some of the key aspects of the Kashmir issue and the trajectory that it may witness in the future. The discussion was organised in the context of an indefinite lockdown imposed by Indian authorities and abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A. Speakers urged the youths to raise voice for Kashmiris on social media and write articles in international media highlighting the Kashmir unrest and its implications for peace in South Asia. In his opening remarks, Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad said that Kashmir was an unfinished agenda of 1947 partition.

Kashmir was the issue of humanity and the issue of human being was above than all the issues including religion and ethnic, he said. Deputy Lord Mayor Altaf Khan urged the youth to raise voice on social media, keep tweeting and quoting the findings of international human rights commission reports to highlight the Indian atrocities.

He said that the people of Indian Held Kashmir were continued to suffer immensely due to strict military siege imposed by India in the occupied valley. Kashmiri representative Professor Nazir A Shawl reiterated that that the supreme sacrifices of the Kashmiri martyrs would be honored by completing the noble mission.

He emphasised that the echo of the sacrifices was being heard at different forum. The abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A granted Indian-administered Kashmir a degree of autonomy and restricted ownership rights to only natives of the disputed territory. He added that there was a need to highlight that the Kashmir was the trilateral issue of Pakistan India and the people of Kashmir. He said that there was a need to educate international community that the human dignity had been damaged in the Indian Held Kashmir and done by racist center of terror India who was trying to change the demographic of the state. Sargodha Commissioner Dr Farah Masood expressed solidarity and support to the self-determination struggle of the people of Indian Held Kashmir.

