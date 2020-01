IOK authorities revoke PSA of 26 including former HCBA President

Srinagar, January 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the authorities have revoked the detention orders issued under draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) against 26 persons, including former president of High Court Bar Association, Nazir Ahmed Ronga.

These people were detained and booked under the PSA after August 5, last year, when the Indian government repealed Kashmir’s special status and divided it into two union territories.

Besides Nazir Ahmed Ronga, the persons whose detention has been revoked are Rauf Ahmed Dar, Abdul Salam Rathar, Tanveer Ahmed Butt, Muhammad Umar Dar, Mudassir Ahmed Tantray, Rameez Ahmed Hajam, Muhammad Imran Dar, Muzafar Ahmed Dar, Muhammad Maqbool Yatoo, Showkat Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Arif Lone, Ishfaq Ahmed Ganai, Mudassir Maqbool Teli, Shabbir Ahmed Butt, Nawaz Ahmed Haroo, Sadam Hussain Haroo, Rafiq Ahmed Butt, Shabbir Ahmed Lone, Fayaz Ahmed Naikoo, Shabbir Ahmed Wani, Umar Gull, Aadil Ahmed Lone, Shahnawaz Ahmed Dar, Zahoor Ahmad Mir and Javaid Kalas.

Like this: Like Loading...