Modi has besieged 8 million IOK people since August 05: Lone

Bagh, AJK, January 11 (KMS): Hurriyat AJK leader, Abdul Hameed Lone has said that the Modi-led Indian government has besieged the population of 8 million in occupied Kashmir since it revoked Kashmir’s special status and imposed lockdown on August 05, last year.

Abdul Hameed Lone addressing a seminar in Bagh said that the purpose of the August 5 move by the Indian government was to change demography of the territory by settling non-Kashmiris but the people of Kashmir would never allow this to happen.

He said Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory and should be settled according to the relevant UN resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people. He added that India never wanted to internationalise the Kashmir dispute but Modi’s August 05 action projected it at global level.

Abdul Hameed Lone said that ban on Internet and mobile remained enforced in the territory and the journalists were being threatened of dire consequences. He said that the people of the territory would fully resist the Hindutva agenda of the Indian government and would render all kinds of sacrifices to secure their right to self-determination.

He said that India organized a controlled visit of hand-picked foreign envoys to occupied Kashmir to deceive the world community that all was well in the territory. He said that the international community was also asking India to end lockdown and restore internet and mobile phone facilities.

Abdul Hameed Lone said that the people of occupied Kashmir were looking towards Azad Jammu and Kashmir so the government and people of this region should fulfill their responsibilities and play role in highlighting the Indian brutalities in the occupied territory at all forum.

