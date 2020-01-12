After Delhi and Mumbai, ‘Free Kashmir’ poster seen in Chennai

Chennai, January 12 (KMS): In a series of one after another incident indicating that the freedom struggle in occupied Jammu and Kashmir has become an icon for the Indian masses, especially minorities, living under Modi-led fascist government, posters reading ‘Free Kashmir’ are now being frequently spotted during protest demonstrations in length and breadth of India.

Despite registration of treason cases against the people displaying such posters in the recent past, the newest reading ‘Free Kashmir’ was spotted at a protest demonstration against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Law in Chennai, the other day.

Earlier, such placards were also seen during protests in New Delhi and Mumbai. A poster was raised by a woman protesting violence against the students and faculty members of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

After Delhi, something similar also took place during a Mumbai protest on January 6 when a girl was seen holding a ‘Free Kashmir’ poster. Other demonstrators were also seen holding placards that said various things they were protesting against.

Violence was unleashed on the JNU campus on the evening of January 5 when a mob of masked men and women entered the campus holding rods and hammers and damaged the property inside the university. Teachers and students were also badly injured during the incident. More than 30 students were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after the incident.

