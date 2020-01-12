Cold conditions also prevail in Jammu region

Srinagar, January 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, cold conditions also prevailed in the Jammu region, where the minimum temperature plummeted several degrees below normal.

A Met official has predicted light rain or snow in Kashmir over the next 24 hours and said there is possibility of widespread snow. He also forecast light snowfall at the higher reaches of Jammu region and light rain.

The official said that in Srinagar mercury went down by three degrees from Friday’s low of minus 1.9 degrees Celsius to settle at minus 5.0 degrees Celsius. He said the drop in the night temperature led to the freezing of the fringes of Dal Lake and other water bodies as well as water supply lines.

The minimum temperature at Gulmarg in North Kashmir was minus 12.6 degrees Celsius, slightly up from minus 13.0 degrees the previous day. Kupwara registered a minimum of minus 6.3 degree Celsius. In Pahlagam minimum temperature increased slightly to minus 11.5 degrees Celsius, while it was minus 7.6 degrees in Qazigund, down from minus 3.4 degrees the previous night.

Leh recorded a minimum temperature of minus 18.2 degrees Celsius, while it was minus 29.1 degrees at Drass in Kargil district.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of ‘Chillai-Kalan’ — the 40-day harshest period of winter that began on December 21 and ends on January 31. It is followed by a 20-day-long ‘Chillai-Khurd’ (small cold) and a 10-day long ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold).

The winter capital- Jammu recorded a low of 3.9 degrees Celsius — 3.1 notches below the season’s average, the Met official said. He said Bhaderwah in Doda district was the coldest recorded place in Jammu region with a minimum of minus 4.0 degrees Celsius against the previous night’s minus 5.1 degrees Celsius.

Banihal in Ramban district recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, while Batote town was reeling under minus 0.1 degrees, whereas, minimum temperature in Katra town of Reasi district settled at 4.0 degrees Celsius, he added.

