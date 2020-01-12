Indian troops martyr three youth in IOK

US concerned about detentions, restrictions

Srinagar, January 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, today.

The youth were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Gulshanpora area of Tral in the district. Police claimed that the youth were killed during an encounter with the troops. The police added that one of the three martyred youth was identified as Hammad Khan.

Meanwhile, people in occupied Kashmir continue to face miseries on the 161st day of military siege and lockdown, today. Amid shivering cold, the residents complain of acute shortage of daily commodities particularly in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region.

In an attempt to sideline the officers in Indian forces belonging to minority communities, Hindu extremist Modi government has arrested a Sikh Deputy Superintendent of Police, Devinder Singh, at Mir Bazaar in South Kahsmir’s Kulgam district. He was arrested on the fake charge of supporting mujahideen.

Posters and placards reading ‘Free Kashmir’ are frequently displaced during protests against controversial Citizen Amendment Act indicating that the freedom struggle in occupied Jammu and Kashmir has become an icon for the suppressed masses of India, especially the minorities, living under Modi-led fascist government. Despite registration of cases on treason charges against demonstrators, the ‘Free Kashmir’ protests had refused to die down in India. Such posters and placards have, so far, been seen during protests in New Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai.

The President of Jammu and Kashmir Council for Human Rights, Dr Nazir Gilani, in a statement issued in Islamabad reacting to new Indian Army Chief’s assertions on Azad Kashmir said that General Manoj Mukund Naravane had lack of understanding of the Kashmir dispute. He said that any move against Azad Kashmir by India could trigger a nuclear war in the region.

On the other hand, the US State Department has expressed concern over the continued detention of political leaders and imposition of restrictions on internet in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The concern was expressed by Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Alice Wells, in a tweet message in Washington.

