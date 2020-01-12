US expresses concern over detentions in IOK

Washington, January 12 (KMS): The US State Department has expressed concern over the continued detention of political leaders and restrictions on internet in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The restrictions were imposed on August 5 last when India abrogated the Article 370 that gave special powers to Jammu and Kashmir.

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells in a tweet said, “We remain concerned by detention of political leaders and residents, and Internet restrictions. We look forward to a return to normalcy.”

