Congress leader disputes Amit Shah’s assertions on J&K

New Delhi, January 13 (KMS): Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury taking on the Indian government over withdrawal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir disputed the New Delhi’s assertions that Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter of India.

Adhir Chowdhury, who is the party’s leader in the Lok Sabha, responding to the statement of Home Minister Amit Shah on Jammu and Kashmir in a tweet said, “…you (Home Minister Amit Shah) say it is an internal matter…from 1948 Kashmir is being monitored by the UN, is that an internal matter? You should explain.”

He also took a swipe at newly-appointed Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane over his remarks on Azad Kashmir and advised him to “talk less and work more”.

The Congress leader’s sharp retort comes just days after General Naravane told NDTV that the Army was prepared for large-scale operations in Azad Kashmir “should that be the mandate” from the government.

