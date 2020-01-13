Heavy snow paralyses life in Kashmir valley

Srinagar, January 13, (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the life in Kashmir Valley remained paralyzed due to the closure of Srinagar-Jammu highway leaving the territory cut off from rest of the world.

The Kashmir Valley woke up to a wide carpet of snow on Monday, even as the plains and upper reaches of the Valley have received heavy snowfall. Srinagar has recorded 12 centimetre of snow, Gulmarg 27 cm, and Pahalgam 21.5 cm.

The snowfall has brought down the temperatures across the Kashmir Valley. Srinagar recorded a night temperature of minus 1.8 degrees Celsius. The ski resort of Gulmarg was at minus 5 degrees, while Pahalgam saw a minimum of minus 2.7 degrees Celsius.

“It will snow today, we will only see an improvement in weather from tomorrow onwards,” said an official at Met office in Srinagar.

As per official figures, in Kupwara, the plain areas received nearly two feet snow while in the upper reaches, it was around four feet.

Scores of villages across the valley have been cut off after the link roads got blocked by the snow. Remote areas like Gurez and Tangdhar have been disconnected.

The people are already facing suffering due to the continued military siege, ban on all types of internet network in the Kashmir valley and other districts of Jammu region and in Kargil district.

Meanwhile, the authorities cancelled all flights to and fro at Srinagar International Airport for the second consecutive day on Monday following heavy snowfall in Kashmir.“Due to bad weather and heavy snowfall at Srinagar Airport all flights are cancelled for today,” said Director airport.

The Mughal Road in south Kashmir and Srinagar-Leh highway – remain shut during the winter season due to the accumulation of heavy snow.

