Indian troops continue operations in IOK

Srinagar, January 13, (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops continued their cordon and search operations in several districts of the territory, today.

The personnel of Indian Army, paramilitary forces and police continued operations in Srinagar, Budgam, Kupwara, Bandipore, Baramulla, Islamabad, Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam, Rajouri and other districts since past one week.

On the other hand, the troops used brute force on wayfarers after an attack on an Indian Central Reserve Police Force personnel party at Sarnal area of Islamabad district. However, there were no reports of any loss or damage in attack.

Meanwhile, Indian troops recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) near a bridge in Panzla area of Baramulla district.

