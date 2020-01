Srinagar, January 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Budgam district, today.

The youth was killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation at Behrampora in Chadoora area of the district.

The latest killing has brought the toll to four in the past two days.

Indian troops martyred three Kashmiri youth during a cordon and search operation in Gulshanpora area of Tral in Pulwama district on Sunday.

