KC-EU organizes 2nd awareness camp in Brussels on IOK situation

Brussels, January 13 (KMS): The Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) has arranged its second camp in Brussels, the capital of Belgium, on Monday to make awareness among people of Europe regarding endless atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK).

The one-day camp was organized in front of EU’s External Action Service at “Place Schuman Roundabout” in EU’s headquarters Brussels.

It is second awareness camp arranged by the Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) in a week in Brussels. First awareness camp of this year was organized at the same place on Thursday, last week.

During the Monday’s camp, the organizers distributed brochures about the Kashmir dispute, especially latest situation including persistent siege of occupied Kashmir and severe violation of human rights in the valley.

In spite of cold weather, a number of the people from different walks of life visited the camp and expressed solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir. They also supported the demand for end to atrocities in the territory.

According to the press release issued by the KC-EU in Brussels at the end of the Monday’s camp, the awareness move will be continued whole year 2020 through awareness camps, gatherings, seminars, conferences and meetings in the European countries.

The year 2020 KC-EU’s awareness move starts at the time when newly appointed higher authorities of European Union including president of EU’s Council and EU’s high representative took charge of their responsibilities in the recent weeks.

The KC-EU’s statement said, it is five months that by revoking special status of Jammu and Kashmir, India started siege of occupied Kashmir valley, which is still witnessing a huge difficulties faced by the masses. Thousands of the people are under arrest, communication links are limited and people face huge hardships.

The organizers of the camp also took signatures from the European people in favour of people of Kashmir suffering from endless Indian atrocities. The one-million signature move, which continues for many years, is an important part of Kashmir Council EU’s activities in Europe for supporting oppressed people of occupied Kashmir.

The Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) headed by Ali Raza Syed has recently finalized its strategy for raising Kashmir dispute in the new year. During Monday’s awareness camp, the Chairman of KC-EU, Ali Raza Syed, said, it is over five months now, occupied Kashmir is under siege by Indian forces, but international community is still silent on the issue. “We were expecting from European authorities to play role for ending miseries of the people of Kashmir valley,” he added.

Ali Raza Syed called upon the international community especially the world powers including US and EU to take serious notice of the severe situation in the territory. They should play their useful role for preventing human rights violations and just and peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute, the Chairman’s KC-EU underlined. KMS—A

Like this: Like Loading...