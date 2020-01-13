Road to peace in South Asia goes through Kashmir: Speakers

Jammu, January 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, speakers at a seminar have warned the Indian government against adopting the brutal policy against the Kashmiri people to crush their aspirations and sentiments for the freedom.

The seminar was jointly organised by the Forum for peace and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement in Jammu. The speakers said that the road to peace and stability in South Asia goes through Kashmir, and there can be no peace without the resolution of this seven decades old dispute.

Speaking on the occasion, APHC leader and Chairman Jammu Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM), Mir Shahid Saleem said that illegal and unconstitutional act of Indian government on August 5 to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir can never change the disputed status of the territory. He said Kashmir is, was and will always remain a disputed territory, until it is resolved as per the wishes and aspirations of the people.

He appealed to the Indian civil society and international community to respond to grave humanitarian crisis faced by the people of Kashmir. Several resolutions were passed on the occasion demanding an immediate end to the lockdown and restrictions in Kashmir. The resolutions called for immediate release of political prisoners in Kashmir and restoration of special status to the Jammu and Kashmir. The seminar was attended by large no of social and political activists, Journalists and advocates.

Prominent among those who spoke on the occasion included former MLA Sheikh Abdul Rehman, former IG Police Ali Muhammad Watali, former Advocate General Subash Gupta, I D Khajuria, Jameel Kazmi, Satish Kumar, Abdul Jabbar and Nazir Ahmed.

