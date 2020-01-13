World convinced about India’s fraud on Kashmir: AJK president

Islamabad , January 13 (KMS): The AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has said that rejection of the Indian government’s invitation to the European Union ambassadors to pay a guided visit to occupied Kashmir, is a proof that the international community is now convinced about the fraud and deception of Modi regime. “Not development, prosperity and Peace, but there is siege and lockdown of occupied Kashmir which India can no longer hide from the international community,” he added.

He expressed these views while addressing Kashmir conference held here on Sunday under the auspices of Afkar-e-Taza ThinkFest 2020. The conference was also addressing by former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and other speakers.

While quoting a Guardian report, the AJK president said that the actions of the Indian government were disastrous for the people of occupied Kashmir and the economy of the state.

“The global media with all evidences and proofs is telling the episode of death and destruction in the held territory, and is exposing India’s false and concocted narrative,” he said adding that Genocide International, in its report, has also clearly stated that the ethnic cleansing in occupied Kashmir had entered eighth of the ten phases, and the Kashmiri people will be completely eliminated in the next two phases.

Sardar Masood Khan said that the people of occupied Kashmir have virtually started civil disobedience movement after India’s unlawful and unconstitutional actions of August 5 and October 31, 2019, and now they started trade boycott of India as part of their movement for the realization of their right to self-determination.

The AJK president said that the international community is no longer convinced that India is fighting a war against terrorism or militancy in occupied Kashmir.

According to the claims of Indian security officials, 250 to 300 freedom fighters are present in the held territory, but the question remains if 900,000 troops were required to fight a handful of up to 300 freedom fighters, he said and added that these troops have been deployed to actually massacre eight million defenseless and peaceful Kashmiri people.

While condemning the latest boasting by Indian rulers to attack Azad Kashmir and hurt the security of Pakistan, the state president said that the people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir were fully prepared to fight shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces to defend every inch of their homeland.

Rejecting bilateral talks with India, Sardar Masood Khan said that Kashmir is an international dispute, and not two but there are three parties to it. No solution without the will of the real and basic party i.e.Kashmiri people, can be practicable, he said adding that the United Nations will have to immediate intervene and play an active role to resolve this conflict through peaceful means.

