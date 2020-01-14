Avalanche kills 8 including 3 Indian troops in IOK

Srinagar, January 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, at least eight people including three Indian soldiers were killed when they were buried in an avalanche in Ganderbal, Kupwara and other districts, today.

Five persons including a villager and his two sons died after an avalanche hit Kulan- Gagangeer in Sonmarag area of Gandarbal district.

The area is cut off from Srinagar by road while the rescue teams have been sent to area by foot, a local official said.

Meanwhile, amid heavy snowfall, three Indian soldiers lost their lives and two are still missing after multiple avalanches hit parts of Kupwara, Baramullah and Ganderbal districts. Indian Army personnel and the other border security forces (BSF) were deployed in the areas.

Last week, an Indian Army porter died after he was struck by an avalanche at Shahpur in Poonch district.

