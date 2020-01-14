Collaborators of BJP to be treated as traitors

Srinagar, January 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League and other Hurriyat organizations have come down heavily on those who have shown their readiness to become collaborators of the Bharatiya Janata Party to advance its anti-Kashmiris’ agenda in the territory.

The Hurriyat organizations in their statements issued in Srinagar said that people like former PDP member Altaf Bukhari have presented themselves as the new facilitators of the BJP and such people must be taken as traitors of the Kashmir cause.

These traitors, they added, should be treated in such a manner that no one dares to collaborate with the fascist organizations like the BJP and RSS.

