France particularly mentions discussion on Kashmir in talks

Paris, January 14 (KMS): Following the skipping of the mention of the Kashmir dispute in a statement issued by the Indian government after Friday’s talks between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron, the French government released a statement, the other day, asserting that the two leaders [also] discussed the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The clarification was made in a statement issued by Elysée Palace, the official residence of the President of the French Republic, in Paris. “France is closely following the situation in Kashmir”, the French government said noting that the issue was discussed during a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Modi and President Macron three days ago.

The statement issued by Elysée Palace said the two leaders discussed the situation in the region of Kashmir in the “spirit of trust and frankness” that characterises bilateral ties.

“In the spirit of trust and frankness that characterises their relations, the French President and the Indian Prime Minister discussed the situation in the region of Kashmir, which France continues to follow closely,” the statement added.

On the contrary, a statement issued by the Indian government on Friday after talks between Modi and Macron did not mention Kashmir.”The two leaders exchanged views on a range of issues of mutual interest in bilateral relations as well as regional and global situations,” the statement by PMO had said.

