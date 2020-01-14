‘Free Kashmir’, anti CAA graffiti pop up in Bengaluru

New Delhi, January 14 (KMS): The general public at Church Street, located in the central business district of Bengaluru, witnessed on Tuesday ‘Free Kashmir’ graffiti and anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act and anti-National Register of Citizens (NRC) scribbled on the walls of the buildings in the area.

The graffiti came up a day after Amit Shah warned of strict action against anyone raising anti-India slogans.

“We were also just informed about this and we are unsure who could have done this,” said a police official at the spot told media, requesting not to be named.

The shutters on the walls of what used to be Shrungar Plaza was already full of graffiti before this incident. It is a popular spot with youngsters, often seen clicking pictures, selfies and sometimes even shooting amateur music and dance videos.

“This area is under CCTV surveillance’, reads one of the signboards on a lamp post on Church Street but there are no cameras above it.

A girl in Mysuru was recently served a notice after she was spotted carrying a ‘Free Kashmir’ poster in an anti-CAA rally.

‘No CAA, No NRC’, ‘I will not show my papers’, ‘Detention Camps’, among others, were painted on the walls. Slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian home minister Amit Shah and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were also spotted.

Bengaluru, among other places in India, has seen rising protests against the contentious Act and the NRC exercise. Though protests against the Act has taken violent turns in other parts of India, they have been largely peaceful in Bengaluru.

