Governor links peace to settlement of Kashmir issue Listen

LAHORE, January 13 (KMS):Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said Pakistan will continue to play its role in de-escalation of tension between US and Iran as well as restoration of peace in Afghanistan.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan rose as ‘Peace Leader’ on the international arena. India has no need to have an enemy in the presence of Narendra Modi, who is enemy of his own,” said the governor while talking to the British High Commissioner in Pakistan Dr Christian Turner who called on Sarwar at Governor House here on Monday.

Prime Minister’s Spokesperson Nadeem Afzal Chan and Forests Minister Sibtain Khan were also present on the occasion. Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar on the occasion said that peace in the region is not possible until establishment of durable peace in Afghanistan and settlement of Kashmir issue on permanent basis.

The world arena is now changing fast as the global community is faced with major challenges of extremism, human rights violation, environmental changes and poverty for which international community will have to make joint efforts, he added.

He said that controversial Citizenship Act in India is sheer violation of human rights and we demand of the United Nations Organisation (UNO) and other international institutions to take strict notice of the atrocities against Indian Muslims and people of occupied Kashmir.

India needs no enemy since it has become its own enemy, and Indian Army Chief’s anti-Pakistan remarks are nothing but an attempt to divert world’s attention from internal situation of India, he said further.

Sarwar added that the entire nation is standing united with Pakistan Army, and today Pakistan is more peaceful country where minority communities are enjoying complete freedom and there is complete mutual harmony here. He said Pakistan always advocated for peace because progress and prosperity is impossible without peace.

pollution control: A four-member delegation of American consulate, Lahore led by Director of Wisconsin state laboratory of Hygiene Dr James Schauer called on Punjab Environment Protection Department (EPD) Minister Rizwan at the office of EPD here on Monday.

Issues regarding strategies for enhancing enforcement and implementation of environmental regulations, effective use of limited resources, partnering with universities and NGOs and methods to engage with industry and transportation sectors were discussed during the meeting. The minister briefed the delegation on measures taken by the government to control pollution and smog. He said the Punjab government had set up Punjab Clean Air Commission and committees had been established at tehsil and district level and major industry sector was directed to install air pollution control system and liquid effluent treatment plants.

The US envoy appreciated the efforts by the Environment Department and offered cooperation to control air pollution and improve air quality standards. The minister said the Punjab government wanted to benefit from the expertise of the US to make clean environment of the Punjab and ready to work with collaboration of the US. He directed EPD secretary to make a proposal for betterment of environment. On the occasion, Ellen Connorton, Kathleen Macdonald, spokesperson Ms Sadaf Saeed, EPD Secretary Saima Saeed, EPA DG and officers concerned were present.

