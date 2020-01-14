Hundreds attend funeral of martyred youth

Srinagar, January 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, hundreds of people participated in the funeral of a martyred youth in Budgam district.

Despite restriction, military lockdown and harassment, hundreds of people participated into the funeral of Aadil Gulzar Ganie who was killed by Indian troops during cordon and search operation at Behrampura area of the district Monday evening.

Meanwhile, Bar Association member and senior human rights lawyer Mir Shafaqat Hussain passed away after a brief illness at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. The High Court Bar Association of occupied Kashmir in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed condolence over his death.

