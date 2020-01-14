Indian soldier kills two colleagues, injures another in IOK

Srinagar, January 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, two personnel of Indian Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) were killed and another was critically injured in an incident of fratricide in Udhampur district, today.

The incident took place at Sui village, five km from Udhampur district headquarters, when a sentry opened fire inside a camp in Udhampur, a police official said.

Quoting preliminary information, he said that the sentry opened fire at his colleagues inside the camp after he lost his temper during a heated argument over some issue.

Three injured troops were rushed to the district hospital Udhampur, where two of them, constables B N Murti and Mohammad Tasleem, were declared brought dead, the official said.

He said another soldier, constable Sanjay Thali, was referred to the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital Jammu for specialised treatment after first aid.

It was not immediately clear whether the soldier, who opened fire, is among the dead or injured, he said, adding that senior police and security officers rushed to the spot and further details were awaited.

