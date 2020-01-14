IOK traders seek end to harassment by Delhi imposed GST squad

Srinagar, January 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the business community has sought an end to the harassment by the Delhi-imposed Goods and Services Tax (GST) mobile enforcement squad on the Srinagar-Jammu highway.

Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) vice Chairman Aijaz Shahdhar in statement in Srinagar said, “After abolishing Lakhanpur check-post, we are facing unnecessary harassment by the GST mobile enforcement squad, as vehicles carrying goods are frequently stopped at different places from Lakhanpur to Udhampur on the highway.”

“In case the goods are seized along with vehicle documents, the same are sent to the old Commercial Tax Vigilance office in Jammu for physical verification. These vehicles are also held for 10-15 days unnecessarily and then imposed heavy penalties without any notice/ assessment,” he added.

Seeking an end to the harassment, Shahdhar said, “Traders of Kashmir have already suffered huge losses and now that we are looking to revive businesses, these actions are only adding to our woes.”

“We have also been affected by the frequent closure of the highway and seizure of vehicles carrying goods for 10-15 days is only adding to our miseries. The authorities concerned should look into the matter and ensure smooth passage of vehicles carrying goods to Kashmir,” he said.

